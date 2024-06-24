Woman arrested for allegedly transporting ammunitions to terrorists in Katsina

In an intensified effort against insurgency, security forces in Katsina State have reportedly apprehended a woman, identified as Aisha Abubakar, for allegedly transporting ammunition to terrorists.

The incident was reported on Monday by security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama.

According to him, the ammunition was discovered during a routine search of Abubakar’s luggage.

“The authorities discovered the ammunition in her luggage during a routine search,” Makama stated.

He noted that the suspect initially denied any involvement in the illegal activity but later admitted to her role in the operation after questioning.

“She initially denied involvement but later confessed to be transporting the ammunition to a terrorist group from Nasarawa state,” Makama explained.

Further interrogation revealed more details about the intended destination of the ammunition.

Makama wrote, “During the course of interrogation, the suspect confesses that she was heading to Yan Tumaki in Dan Musa LGA in Katsina state.”

Makama further emphasised the significance of this arrest in the broader context of counter-terrorism efforts.

He said, “The incident highlights the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and the importance of vigilance in preventing the proliferation of illegal weapons.”