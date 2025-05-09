Why we launched campuses in Kano, Kebbi – Iconic University

In a move to enhance educational access and address regional disparities, the Iconic Open University, Sokoto has launched two new campuses in Kano and Kebbi States.

The Management of the University explained that its decision to establish the new campuses is to focus on meeting the diverse needs of students in these regions.

In a statement released in Abuja, the university said, “These campuses are designed to provide accessible education tailored to the needs of students while fostering academic excellence and innovation.”.

The Kano campus is located along Gwarzo-BUK Road near the NYSC State Secretariat, while the Kebbi campus is situated at No. 3 Emir Haruna Road in Birnin Kebbi.

“The Kano campus is expected to serve the state’s large population, and the Kebbi campus will cater to students in Kebbi and its surrounding areas,” the statement explained.

Both campuses will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

“These campuses are tailored to meet the diverse needs of students and will provide an environment for learning and academic engagement,” the university added.

Iconic Open University, a distance-learning institution licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC), specialises in fields such as technology, business administration, management, and allied health sciences.

The expansion forms part of its broader effort to make education more accessible to students across Nigeria.

Prospective students are advised to visit the university’s website for details on programmes and the enrolment process.

