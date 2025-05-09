Tinubu hails Army for securing key highway project

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the Nigerian Army for providing security along the Illela–Sokoto–Badagry Super highway project.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, made this known during an operational visit to troops stationed at the Forward Operations Base Laager in Kebbi.

This is contained in a statement by Mati Ali, personnel assistant to the minister on media and publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

The minister said the road project was a critical component of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda designed to enhance economic activities and improve transportation across Nigeria.

”The president also praised your dedication to safeguarding personnel and equipment at the construction site.

”This project is a game-changer for travellers, particularly those commuting between Sokoto and Lagos. It will stimulate the economy by creating numerous jobs and economic opportunities.

“You understand the importance of this road and the critical nature of your mission.

“That is why the president has entrusted me with the responsibility of visiting you to personally express our appreciation for the exceptional work you are doing,” he said.

NAN reports that in October 2024, the federal government unveiled the dualisation of the 1,068-kilometre road in the Illela local government of Sokoto State.

The road which starts from Illela town of Illela Local Government in Sokoto and is expected to pass through seven states of Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states, respectively, was awarded to Hitech Construction Company Limited.

The federal government said that the first phase of the project would be completed in 2027.

The federal government said that the Lagos-Calabar and Sokoto-Badagry projects would cost it N13 trillion.

The government said that it has adopted concrete rules to ensure a quality project, noting it will not compromise on quality work. (NAN)

