Amotekun apprehends suspected drug kingpin in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network, otherwise known as ‘Amotekun corps’ have arrested a suspect, Obi Emmanuel, believed to be heavily involved in illegal drug trade.

The 35-year-old suspect was apprehended at the busy market area of Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

A statement by the Director of Intelligence and Investigation of the corps, CSP Shodeke Sholanke (rtd), stated that the arrest followed credible intelligence received by the Ogun State National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to the statement, Emmanuel was orchestrating drug deals in the region and had enlisted the help of a commercial driver, popularly referred to as Alausa, who is currently in NDLEA custody.

“The suspect, Mr Obi Emmanuel, a 35-year-old male, was apprehended today around 4:30 pm in front of a chemist shop in the bustling market area of Ayetoro in Yewa North local government area of Ogun State.

“Alausa had been tasked with transporting a substantial quantity of suspected hard drugs from Abeokuta to Ayetoro, with an estimated value running into millions of Naira.

“On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, just a day before Emmanuel’s arrest, the Ogun State NDLEA intercepted the driver and a vehicle – a commercial 18-seater Mazda bus, along the Abeokuta/Ayetoro road.

“During questioning, the driver revealed that Emmanuel was the owner of the seized items, leading to the swift action of Amotekun operatives after intelligence was equally received from the State NDLEA, which resulted in Emmanuel’s arrest.

“The Ogun Amotekun therefore, expresses its commitment to further collaborate with operatives of NDLEA in tackling drug abuse and trafficking in and around Ogun State, noting that the operation underscores the agency’s ongoing efforts to rid the society of criminal elements involved in the drug trade.

“The Command further emphasised the importance of community involvement in providing information to combat the menace of drug abuse and trafficking.

“As investigations progress, authorities have called on the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities that could threaten the well-being of the community.

“Emmanuel has since been transferred to the NDLEA, Ogun State Command for further investigations and prosecution,” the statement read.

