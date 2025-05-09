Breaking: Hajj 2025: Shettima inaugurates flight in Owerri + Photos 

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has arrived at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State to grace the inaugural flight ceremony of the 2025 Hajj.

Shettima was received by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman.

Also on hand to receive him were the Commissioners for Operations, PPMF, PRSILS; the Commission Secretary; members of the Aviation Committee; and other NAHCON officials.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, was also a part of the inaugural ceremony.

The official commencement of the inaugural ceremony was underway at press time.

