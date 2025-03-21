What Akpabio said about my waist – Natasha 

Suspended senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP Kogi Central), has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making repeated lewd and suggestive remarks towards her, both in and outside the Senate chamber.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the Senate on March 6 for what was described as “gross misconduct and unruly behavior” after an altercation with Akpabio over seating arrangements.

However, her suspension came just a day after she formally submitted a sexual harassment petition against the Senate President on the Senate floor.

In an interview with the BBC, Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed that the allegations of misconduct were merely a cover to silence her.

She alleged that Akpabio frequently made inappropriate advances toward her, sometimes in the presence of other senators.

Also Read:

“He would squeeze my hands in a very suggestive way,” she said.

“We women, we know what it means when a man squeezes our hands in a suggestive way,” she added.

Recalling a particular incident, she stated, “There was a time I forgot to wear my ring because I rushed to work. And there were about five senators there.

“And Akpabio said, ‘Oh Natasha, you are not wearing your ring… is this an invitation to treat?’”

She further alleged that Akpabio made sexually charged comments about her marriage.

“There was another time he made a statement like, ‘Natasha, your husband is really enjoying. It looks like you’d be able to make good movements with your waist.’”

“He makes such sexist statements. And then they (other senators) all laughed,” she added.

During the interview, Akpoti-Uduaghan broke down in tears when asked about the impact of her allegations and the backlash she has faced.

“People don’t understand what it means to carry this. Maybe we don’t talk about it enough in Nigeria or Africa,” she said, her voice breaking.

“I just want a place where I would just work. I thought the worst was over, but I guess for a woman, it’s never really over, right?”

Despite the challenges, the senator said she has received support from female parliamentarians across Africa, who have reached out to share their experiences of similar struggles in male-dominated legislative environments

Post Views: 2