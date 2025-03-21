Breaking: Supreme Court reinstates Anyanwu as PDP National Secretary

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday reinstated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The apex Court, in a unanimous judgment of a five-member panel, said the matters bordering on the leadership or membership of a political party is its internal affair and should not be the business of a Court.

The court proceeded to set aside the decision of Appeal Court, Enugu Division, which on December 20, 2024 affirmed the removal of Anyanwu by a Federal High Court in Enugu.

The Apex Court held that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to have heard the matter instituted by Aniagwu Emmanuel.

