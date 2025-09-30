We expected FIFA’s ruling against South Africa – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it is not surprised by the decision of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) to sanction South Africa over fielding an ineligible player for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FIFA’s disciplinary committee awarded a 3-0 win to Lesotho on Monday after South Africa used midfielder Teboho Mokoena in their March 21 World Cup qualifier.

The committee ruled that South Africa breached Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and Article 14 of the 2026 World Cup preliminary competition regulations.

As a result, South Africa forfeited the match 3-0, and the South African Football Association (SAFA) must pay a CHF10,000 fine, while Mokoena received a formal warning.

FIFA said the parties have 10 days to request a written, motivated decision.

If requested, it will be published and may be appealed before FIFA’s Appeal Committee.

Reacting to the development, NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, told the News Agency of Nigeria the ruling was expected.

Olajire said: “It is true.

“Surely, it is no more than we expected.”

Meanwhile, SAFA has said it will appeal the ruling.

In a statement, SAFA expressed “deep disappointment” and called the decision unprecedented.

“The outcome was delivered by a single-member panel without reasons, and without affording us an opportunity to present legal arguments,” the statement read.

SAFA confirmed it has requested written reasons and will appeal to FIFA within the 10-day window.

The disciplinary ruling has attracted attention across Africa, particularly in Nigeria, where the Super Eagles compete in the same qualification group.

If upheld, the forfeiture could favour Nigeria’s qualification chances as the campaign progresses.

In spite of the setback, SAFA has reaffirmed its support for its national team, the Bafana Bafana.

It said: “The players and technical team have worked hard.

“We remain focused on securing maximum points in the matches ahead.”

Bafana Bafana will host Zimbabwe on October 10 in Durban and face Rwanda on October 14 in Mbombela, both in South Africa.

Both matches are expected to kick off at 6pm.