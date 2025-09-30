NLC orders affiliates to mobilise for action against Dangote Group

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all its affiliate unions to immediately commence mobilisation and preparations for industrial action against the Dangote Group.

This directive to prepare for the strike was contained in an internal memo signed by the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, on Monday.

The order followed a dispute between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over the alleged sack of over 800 workers.

Ajaero said the directive was prompted by what the congress described as the Dangote Group’s “anti-worker crusade” against Nigerian workers.

He alleged that the conglomerate consistently violated Section 40 of the Constitution and ILO Conventions 87 and 98, which protect workers’ rights to association and unionisation.

According to him, affiliates are placed on full alert and must begin unionisation drives in all Dangote facilities within their areas of jurisdiction.

He said: “The impunity of the Dangote Group must be met with resistance.

“Each affiliate should establish an Action Mobilisation Committee and liaise with the NLC Secretariat within 72 hours.”

Ajaero urged affiliates to mobilise resources and members for nationwide action, stressing that unity of purpose and collective resolve were non-negotiable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has convened a conciliatory meeting to prevent escalation of the dispute.