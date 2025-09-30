Sahara Group, NAEC unveil workshop to boost energy journalism

Sahara Group in partnership with the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) has launched: “Making A Difference: Workshop,” to promote excellence in energy journalism.

Bethel Obioma, the Head of Corporate Communications at Sahara Group, and Ugo Amadi, the NAEC Chairman, confirmed the development.

In a joint statement, Obioma and Amadi said the workshop is part of activities ahead of the NAEC Annual Energy Conference 2025, scheduled for October 9, 2025.

The event is designed to empower correspondents with vital skills, enhance reporting standards, and support ongoing reforms in the energy sector.

It will also contribute to Nigeria’s energy transition, while enriching global energy conversations.

The pre-conference workshop will be held on October 6, 2025 in Lagos.

Speaking on the initiative, Obioma stressed the role of quality journalism in shaping Nigeria’s energy narrative.

He said: “At Sahara, we believe accurate and responsible reporting shapes perception, attracts investment, and promotes transparency in the energy sector.

“#M.A.DwithNAEC reflects our commitment to repositioning Nigeria’s energy landscape for global competitiveness through exceptional reporting.”

He noted that every headline, story, and analysis influences perception, underscoring the need for capacity building among journalists.

“By investing in energy correspondents, we strengthen Nigeria’s energy ecosystem, encourage knowledge sharing, and foster sustainability in energy communication,” Obioma added.

Amadi emphasised the strategic importance of the initiative in boosting journalists’ influence.

He said: “This platform deepens correspondents’ expertise, enabling them to play critical roles in agenda-setting, gatekeeping, and investigative reporting.

Also Read

“As we prepare for our annual conference, we are pleased to collaborate with Sahara Group on this laudable project.”

He stressed that continuous learning is central to NAEC’s values, and the initiative will broaden perspectives to foster trust and accountability in reporting.

Amadi revealed that the workshop will feature engaging sessions led by Obioma and Kingsley Okotie, Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric Plc.

Other facilitators include Olabode Sowunmi, CEO of Cabtree Limited, and Dr. Vincent Nwanma, Editorial Board Member of Daily Trust.

Amadi noted that the NAEC Annual Energy Conference 2025 will gather policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, and journalists to discuss key issues shaping Nigeria’s energy future.