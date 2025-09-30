LASTMA nabs foreign driver for fleeing after accident

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has apprehended a Togolese driver who struck a pedestrian and fled from the accident scene.

The General Manager of LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday.

He explained that the incident occurred at the Adeniji Adele intersection, inward Ilubirin, on Lagos Island.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the Togolese driver of a Mazda car, registration number EPE 749 GS, was driving recklessly,” Bakare-Oki said.

He added that the driver lost control and hit a pedestrian attempting to cross, leaving the victim grievously injured and sprawled in a pool of blood.

The LASTMA boss said the driver tried to escape with his vehicle but was immediately apprehended by officers at the scene.

The suspect was handed over to the Adeniji Adele Police Division for interrogation and subsequent prosecution.

Emergency responders from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) rushed the injured pedestrian to the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island.

Bakare-Oki said urgent treatment was administered, stressing that speeding remains a major cause of needless tragedies on Lagos roads.