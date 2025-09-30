Coastal Highway: Minister threatens to unleash EFCC on firm claiming $250m investment

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, on Monday threatened to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a claim by Winhomes Global Services Limited that Nigerians in the Diaspora invested $250 million in its estate allegedly affected by the realignment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

He spoke during the inspection of the highway, expressing doubt over the claim the firm bought 12 hectares of land in the area for N50 million.

Umahi said: “Winhoomes says it bought 12 hectares of land in 2022 for the sum of N50 million.

“I don’t know if the villagers have been terribly cheated, if the purchase went through the normal process for you to buy 12 hectares of land for N50 million in 2022 with all this development all around the place.

“What we have done here, in passing the coastal highway, is that not more than four hectares have been taken.

“So, you still have eight hectares left.”

Umahi said that it was the Lagos State Government that had legal rights over the land.

He added: “Our own is for Lagos State Government to give us the right of way where we need.

“So, it has revoked it.

“It has gazetted it.

“The matter has gone beyond the Federal Ministry of Works.”

The Minister noted that Winhomes had taken the ministry to court over the matter, adding: “The court has ruled that we are right.

“Let me make it very clear that I never invited WinHomes for any negotiation.

“I never called it for any meeting.

“The matter is closed in court.

“I am going to be writing to the EFCC to investigate.

“The woman (WinHomes Chief Executive Officer) claimed that there was no MTN cable passing through the coastline that made us divert.

“We have the letters.”

Umahi said that passing the road through the coastline would be more profitable for the ministry, but it would mean demolishing over 8,000 properties.

He said: “The President directed me not to cut any cable of MTN or True Africa Network in the interest of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He emphasised that WinHomes claimed that $250 million was invested in WinHomes Estates located in Okun Ajah Town, Off Orchid Hotel Road in Lagos State.

He said: “Before infrastructure is developed in Lagos State, there must be proof of that: they have to stamp it.

“Where are those approvals?

“Also, remittance from diaspora carries evidence through CBN (Central Bank of Nigeria).

“How did it pass?

“Who and who paid this money?

“Can they publish those who paid and how much they paid?

“If you are talking about $250 million and we can’t locate where it is, we can’t locate those who paid it, we can’t locate the means by which they paid it, then it is a fraud, to me.”

Umahi demanded an apology from WinHomes within seven days if it failed to provide relevant documents to support its claims.