INEC clarifies position on Warri wards delineation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has neither suspended nor taken a final decision on the proposed wards delineation in Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the clarification in a statement.

The Supreme Court in a judgment delivered on December 2, 2022 ordered INEC to conduct a fresh delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency.

Olumekun said on Monday in a statement that the commission’s attention was drawn to a national newspaper report, which misquoted an INEC official on the proposed delineation.

Also Read

He stressed that contrary to the report, the proposed delineation had not been suspended and no final decision had yet been reached on the matter.

He added that the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) was being carried out across all local government areas within the constituency.

He appealed to all parties involved in the matter to continue to maintain peace in the affected areas.