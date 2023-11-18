Veteran actor Hanks Anuku begs for financial help + Video

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has begged the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and other Nigerians who benefitted from his acting to come to his financial aid.

Anuku, who said he has been jobless for years, made the plea in a video on Friday on his social media handle.

He said: “I have worked for this country.

“I have attained the height of being a legend.

“But I’ve had no job for, God knows, how many years.

“And I expect that Nigerians will also know that I did it all for them.

“I just gonna ask Governor Sheriff (Oborevwori) to please send support to me.

Also Read:

“And my fans who truly love and appreciate the works I’ve done for them, if you think you truly love me, may God help you all to help me.”