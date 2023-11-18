I don’t know how much was paid as ransom — Kidnapped LG Chair

The abducted Chairperson of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, Amina Audu, has said that she does not know how much her kidnappers took as ransom to free her.

The abducted Chairperson said she would not know the details until she speaks with those who secured her release.

Audi, who spoke with newsmen after her release on Thursday, was kidnapped on Monday.

The Chairperson, who was suspended by Governor Hyacinth Alia alongside her 22 other counterparts, was abducted alongside her driver on the dilapidated Naka-Makurdi Road.

She told newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, that she was fed with pawpaw and garri for the three days she was with the kidnappers.

Audi said: “You know how harrowing it is to be with kidnappers.

“I cannot even say much now.

“They (kidnappers) don’t have food in the bush.

“They only gave us pawpaw and garri to drink.”