Uzodimma urges editors to champion responsible journalism

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has called on the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) to champion responsible journalism that fosters democracy and national development.

Governor Uzodimma made the call when the executive members of the NGE paid him a courtesy call on Friday at the Government House in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the editors were in the state for their Standing Committee meeting.

The governor highlighted the crucial role the media played in shaping public opinion and promoting good governance.

He urged the editors, as gatekeepers, to pursue with patriotic zeal, the tenets of developmental journalism, focusing on constructive criticisms that promoted national cohesion and development.

He raised concern over the unchecked influence of social media, which, he noted, had in most cases, been deployed to spread damaging falsehood.

Uzodimma called for measures to regulate social media and prevent its reckless use.

He also challenged NGE and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to rise to the occasion of ensuring that the reckless use of social media does not cause harm to individuals and society.

He said: “Indeed, as we move closer to the next general election, the role of the media becomes even more critical to the stability of our democracy.

“As I have said before, we rely on you to show us the path to follow.

“As gatekeepers of public information, what you choose to publish will shape how Nigerians interpret and respond to unfolding events.

“You have the power to permit divisive and inflammatory content that could lead to hatred, unrest, and disunity.

“But you also have the power to amplify voices of peace, unity, and reason.

“The choice is yours, but I trust that your patriotism will guide you to make the right call.”

Uzodimma assured them that his government will remain committed to supporting journalists to bring sanity and order to the society.

“Let me assure you that this government remains committed to supporting the journalism profession in fulfilling its role as the Fourth Estate of the Realm,” he added.

He, however, appealed for collaboration and partnership between the government and the media to drive development in the state in particular and Nigeria at large.

The governor, who also assured them of their safety, urged them to freely visit the numerous projects that had been executed recently in the state.

He listed some of the projects to include Assumpta Flyover and reconstructed Control Post Roundabout, and Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre, among others.

He also urged them to interface with the management of the Orashi Electricity Company to get first hand information on efforts to light up the state in a few months.

Earlier, the President of the NGE, Eze Anaba, said that the group was in Owerri for their first meeting after the inauguration of the newly elected executives.

Anaba said it was traditional to seize the opportunity of the meeting to appraise the performance of the government through the various programmes and projects.

He commended Uzodimma for his cooperation and support to the guild and the media in the country, describing him as “the friend of journalists”.

The president used the opportunity to invite Uzodimma to the NGE’s annual conference to be held in Abuja in October 2025.

At the event, he said, the governor was expected to speak on his achievements in the state and what the Federal Government had done to improve democracy in Nigeria.

