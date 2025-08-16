One dead, five injured in Kogi road crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday confirmed that one person died and five others were injured in a lone crash in Kogi State.

Kumar Tsukwam, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Kogi State, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, the state capital.

Tsukwam said the accident, which occurred at 6:10pm on Friday along the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba Road, was fatal.

He explained that the crash resulted from excessive speed by the driver, who lost control and somersaulted along the road.

He said: “As God would have it, four passengers escaped unhurt, but one died and five others were injured.

“Our rescue team, with Nigerian Police officers, rushed the injured to Fisayo Hospital, Obajana for immediate treatment.”

Also Read

The Sector Commander said the corpse had been handed to relatives for burial, while the vehicle remained in police custody in Obajana.

Tsukwam cautioned motorists against speeding and wrongful overtaking, urging them to stay alive and useful to society.

He also advised drivers to obey traffic rules to help reduce road crashes and carnage nationwide.

Post Views: 4