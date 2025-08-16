Ex-Rangers players hold novelty match in honour of Christian Chukwu

Ex-Rangers International FC players and the Enugu All Stars on Friday held a novelty match in honour of the late football legend, Christian Chukwu, who died on April 12, 2025 at the age of 74.

The match, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, featured the likes of the ex-Rangers defender, Benedict Ugwu, popularly known as Surugede.

Others who played were onetime midfielder, Mike Ogbuodudu, strikers Emma Osigwe, Irozuru, and Igwe Okolo.

All Stars featured old football players like Innocent Abana and Mancha, while former Flying Eagles coach, Fanny Amu, and some Nollywood actors, including Bob Manuel Udokwu and Harry Bee Anyanwu. were present at the match.

The novelty match, which ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes of play, was part of activities for the burial of the late football icon, Chukwu, popularly known as The Chairman.

In a message to the event, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State urged young athletes, especially football players, to imbibe discipline as a watchword in their career progress.

Represented by the Commissioner for Labour and Employment, Dr. Felix Nnamani, the governor said discipline within and outside the field of play marked a clear difference between the generation of footballers today and the Chukwu’s era.

According to him, it is a very wonderful match to celebrate a legend that contributed a lot to football in the state, country, continent and the world.

Mbah said: “The life and times of Christian Chukwu resonate with us.

“Christian Chukwu was a gentleman, hard working and disciplined as well as a great footballer in Rangers International FC, Enugu State, Nigeria and African football ambassador and legend.

“Christain Chukwu and his generation did their best to ensure the progress of football, an achievement which the younger generations of football players are enjoying today.

“Enugu State Government has done much and will do more to ensure that this great man (Chukwu) is immortalised and continues to live in our hearts.”

Mbah said that the large number of ex-football internationals, retired players, his teammates and football lovers present at the stadium showed the love and follower-ship he commanded.

“This is a fallout and testament to the discipline, committed and excellent leadership qualities which Christain Chukwu possessed,” he said.

Speaking, his Green Eagles teammate, Dominic Nwobodo, popularly known as Alhaji, said that Chukwu was a good captain, who loved all and carried every player along “with a sense of brotherhood”.

Nwobodo said that Chukwu gave his all to ensure that football not only made Nigerians happy but also ensured it grew as he served in the field as a player and the bench as a coach of the national team and Rangers International FC.

Contributing, Chief Victor Atuonwu, former Chief Liaison Officer between Rangers International and Enugu State Government, said Chukwu had taught the younger generations of football players that “being patriotic and serving the nation is worthwhile”.

“The novelty match is a worthy honour to a deserving gentleman player, Christian Chukwu, who contributed much to the uplift of football worldwide,” Atuonwu said.

Highlight of the match was a minute of silence observed for Chukwu and prayers for the repose of his soul.

As a player, Chukwu captained the Nigerian National Team, then known as the Green Eagles, between 1974 and 1980.

Also Read

He was in the Nigerian squads that won the Africa Nations’ Cup in 1980 and finished runners-up in 1976 and 1978.

He was the first Nigerian captain to lift the African Nations Cup trophy after a 3-0 victory over Algeria in the final of the 1980 tournament.

In October 1998, he was appointed coach of the Kenya National Team.

Later, from 2003 to 2005, he coached Nigeria, leading them to reach the semifinals at the 2004 African Cup of Nations.

Chukwu coached the Enugu Rangers to sixth place in the 2008-2009 edition of the Nigeria Premier League.

He was made the Rangers’ General Manager and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) later by former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Post Views: 2