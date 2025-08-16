NPFL: Barau FC seeks approval for Sani Abacha Stadium as home ground

Newly promoted Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Barau Football Club, has appealed to Governor Abba Yusuf to approve the use of the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano as its home ground for the 2025/2026 season.

The Chairman of the club, Alhaji Ibrahim Shittu, made the appeal at a news conference he addressed on Friday in Kano, the Kano State capital.

He said the request followed repeated denials by the Kano State Sports Commission, which is responsible for approving the use of the stadium, in spite of several formal applications.

Shittu explained that the club’s stadium in Danbatta Local Government Area is currently undergoing upgrades to meet NPFL standards, hence the need to use the 16,000-capacity Sani Abacha Stadium.

He said that the team’s first fixture against Enyimba International FC is scheduled for next weekend, adding that the metropolitan location of the stadium would enhance fan turnout, boost revenue, and motivate the players.

“We appeal to our listening leader, Yusuf to consider our request so we can compete effectively in the NPFL and make Kano proud as the first privately-owned club from the state to play in the league,” Shittu said.

He alleged that the Sports Commission initially demanded N5 million as stadium usage fee, later increased it to N10 million, and then raised it again to N50 million, which he described as “outrageous”.

According to him, hosting matches in the city would also support local youths, as the club engages 1,500 young people for security duties during home matches, a measure he said would help curb youth restiveness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Barau FC recently gained promotion to the NPFL after an impressive campaign in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

