The United States of America has reaffirmed its commitment to a free and prosperous African continent.

The position of the country, stated by the US Department of State, comes as Africa marks the 56th anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, now African Union, and the commemoration of Africa Day on Saturday.

The US noted that in the 56 years since the AU was formed, the continent has made significant democratic and economic strides, adding: “We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the AU’s vision for a free and prosperous continent, and the United States will continue to promote stronger trade and commercial ties with Africa.

“We are proud of our partnership with the governments and people of Africa, and we’ll continue to work with them to advance our common interests and goals.”