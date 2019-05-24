The Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency Chairman, DIG Israel Ajao (retd), has assured residents of Ikorodu and its environs of protection of their identity whenever they provide information to Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

Ajao gave the assurance while responding to questions from stakeholders in Ikorodu Division during a one-day seminar, tagged: “Neighbourhood Safety as a Strategy for Effective Crime Control in Lagos State,” held at Ikorodu Town Hall, Ita Elewa.

The stakeholders, while expressing their readiness to give information to LNSC about suspected criminals in their neighbourhood, expressed concerns about their safety after providing information on suspected criminals citing the possibility of reprisal attacks.

In his response, however, the LNSA Board Chairman assured that as a competent security outfit, LNSC will always protect the informants by ensuring confidentiality of their identity.

The Chairman, who was represented by Chief Tunde Aboyade, Board Member representing Ikeja Division, disclosed the dedicated phone numbers that members of the public could call to give information without disclosing their identity.

“I want to assure you that there is absolute confidentiality in any information that you supply us. You are very secure and protected fully and nothing will happen to you,” he promised.

He stated that the agency had commenced plans to install suggestion boxes in all the 57 LGs/LCDAs across the State to provide the opportunity for members of the public to give information anonymously.

Speaking in the same vein, the Deputy Crime Officer of Ipakodo Police Station, Ikorodu, DSP Balogun Idowu, said: “Nowadays, go to any police station, you’ll see a lot of phone numbers pasted there, copy these numbers and call without revealing your identity. I’m assuring you that you’re safe to give out information.”

Balogun further enjoined the stakeholders to support security agencies in combating crimes and making society crime free.

Earlier in her welcome address, Board member representing the division, Princess Kofoworola Adegboye, expressed her gratitude to the stakeholders and those who supported LNSC in the division.

Adegboye attributed the success of LNSC in the division to the support received from members of the public and other security agencies.