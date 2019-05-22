The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Dr. Obinna D. Onodugo as the New Chief Medical Director University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu, Enugu State.

The appointment is for an initial term of four years with effect from May 14, 2019.

Congratulating Dr. Onodugo on his new appointment, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office and the yearnings of Nigerians for effective and responsive healthcare delivery system.

Adewole further advised the new CMD to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also advised him to collaborate working with all stakeholders to ensure industrial harmony in the Health Sector and that the hospital continues to deliver Quality Healthcare Services to all Nigerians.