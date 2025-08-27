Unfancied Kairat Almaty FC stun Celtic, earn first Champions League spot

Former European champions Celtic crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after a 3-2 penalty shootout loss to Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty on Tuesday.

The playoff tie ended goalless over both legs, sending the match to extra time and then penalties, where Celtic missed three spot-kicks.

This included a decisive effort by Daizen Maeda.

Kairat now advance to the competition’s league phase for the first time in their history, sparking celebrations among home supporters in Almaty.

Celtic’s Luke McCowan almost won it late in extra time, but his shot was saved brilliantly by goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov in the 112th minute.

The defeat ended a disappointing European campaign for the Scottish side, who had been favourites to progress against the Kazakh champions.

Elsewhere, Norway’s Bodo/Glimt sealed their first-ever Champions League spot in spite of a 2-1 away loss to Austria’s Sturm Graz in the second-leg of their playoff tie.

A commanding 5-0 win in the first-leg gave Bodo/Glimt a 6-2 aggregate victory, ensuring their place in the league stage of the competition.

This marks Norway’s first representation in the competition proper since Rosenborg featured in 2007, to end a long absence for the Nordic nation.

In Cyprus, Pafos made history by qualifying for the group stage after eliminating Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade 3-2 on aggregate.

Jaja’s 89th-minute goal secured a 1-1 draw on the night and sparked wild celebrations, as the Cypriot club also reached Europe’s top competition for the first time.

Pafos withstood nearly 10 minutes of stoppage time, as Red Star pushed for a winner, but the hosts held on amid intense pressure.

Draw for the Champions League league-phase is expected to hold on Thursday in Monaco, with group matches scheduled to begin between September 16 and 18, 2025.

Post Views: 5