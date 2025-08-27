IED simulation: Stay calm when you hear blasts, police tell Lagos residents

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed that its Explosives Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit will on Thursday, August 28, 2025, conduct an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) simulation exercise at the Eko Atlantic City area of Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the Command, it is part of efforts to strengthen the preparedness and response capacity of the police in the event of bomb-related emergencies.

Spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said the simulation will involve controlled detonations carried out by specialised operatives trained in handling explosives and related threats.

He explained that residents, workers, and visitors in and around the Eko Atlantic axis should not panic when they hear blast sounds during the exercise, stressing that there would be no shrapnel or danger associated with the operation.

“The Command has put adequate safety measures in place to ensure the exercise is conducted without risk to lives or property,” Hundeyin stated.

He further quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, as appealing for the cooperation and understanding of members of the public while the drill is ongoing, assuring that the Command remains committed to the safety and security of Lagosians.

Post Views: 6