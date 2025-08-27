EFL: West Ham, Leeds, Sunderland crash out

Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice in two minutes as Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated West Ham United 3-2 to reach the English Football League (EFL) Cup third round.

Strand Larsen came on in the 73rd minute and struck in the 82nd and 84th minutes to seal victory at Molineux, overturning West Ham’s earlier 2-1 lead.

Lucas Paqueta had headed the visitors in front on 63 minutes, after Rodrigo Gomes had netted Wolves’ first goal of the season just before halftime.

Tomas Soucek equalised for West Ham in the 50th minute, following Hwang Hee-chan’s missed penalty for Wolves that hit the post earlier in the match.

The clash between the league’s bottom two teams added more pressure on West Ham boss Graham Potter, whose side have suffered heavy league defeats to Chelsea and Sunderland.

Promoted Leeds United were knocked out on penalties by Championship side Sheffield Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough, losing the shootout 3-0.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans boycotted the match in protest at the club’s Thai ownership, and they watched from afar as their side advanced in dramatic fashion.

US goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was the hero for Wednesday, saving two penalties and keeping a clean sheet in the shootout on his debut after joining the club on loan.

Horvath said at post-match: “I’ve only been here a few days and had to learn 10 new names.

“Then another 10 in this game.

“I’m glad I could help.”

Sunderland also crashed out on penalties, losing 6-5 to third-tier Huddersfield Town, after a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

Brentford beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the only other all-Premier League tie of the night, with goals from Fabio Carvalho and Igor Thiago securing victory on the South Coast.

Brentford’s record signing Dango Ouattara featured as a substitute against former club Bournemouth, days after scoring on his league debut.

At Turf Moor, Burnley edged Championship side Derby County 2-1, with Oliver Sonne grabbing a stoppage-time winner for the much-changed Premier League outfit.

Wrexham earned a dramatic 3-2 win at Preston North End, with Kieffer Moore scoring in stoppage time after the hosts twice took the lead in the second-tier encounter.

League Two side Cambridge United, stunned Championship club Charlton Athletic.

The third round draw will take place after Wednesday’s matches.

