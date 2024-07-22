Umahi speaks on state of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has described the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway as part of the Federal Government’s priority projects.

Umahi said this on Sunday while addressing newsmen after inspecting the Aba section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

He also Port Harcourt Road, Aba and other federal roads undergoing rehabilitation in Aba and its environ.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to the completion of the project.

He said: “First is to commend the President very highly because this project is part of the priority projects.

“We have so many projects ongoing, but the interest that the governor of Abia has shown, he has met with the President several times, it puts us on our toes.

“That is why we prioritised the project and it is quite very commendable.”

The Minister also said that the road had four sections, with two sections falling within Abia State, which are the remaining sections.

Umahi said that the Port Harcourt to Aba section was being done by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.

He also said that an average of about 7km of the road within the Aba axis was being done by another contractor.

Umahi commended the Abia State Government for its efforts in rehabilitating the Port Harcourt Road, Aba and the choice of the contractor handling the project.

He said: “I have also witnessed the roads.

“Incidentally, I was told it is a federal road, the famous Port Harcourt Road.

“I want to say that I watched the social media and Abia broke records when Julius Berger was off loading its equipment.”

He said that as a young engineer, he worked as the project engineer for the Ndiegoro Flood Control project in Aba “and, unfortunately, the city has not witnessed significant development”.

Umahi expressed the confidence that the rebuilding agenda of Governor Alex Otti’s administration would greatly transform Aba and the entire state.

He said: “We have inspected quite a number of projects and I was so enthused that the Port Harcourt Road is not only being constructed, but is being dualised.

“Nobody would believe that the road could contain three lanes per carriage way, six altogether and the quality of the work.

“I also went to Omuma Road, it is the same thing and we’ve inspected about four major roads.

“So, I am so excited, and these particular roads, Ohanku Road, Obohia Road, that are being targeted alongside other numerous roads that used to be a nightmare.

“And I used to see on social media the excitement of the residents and that is all we need as leaders.”

Umahi also said that the blessings that God bestows upon a leader and his family for being committed to “doing what the people want” are enormous.

He said that one’s party affiliation does not determine the ability to deliver good leadership and effective governance.

He commended Otti for making a positive impact on the people of Abia State.

He said: “I want to commend the governor for the choice of those working with him.

“We just had the Nigerian Council of Works last Thursday and the Abia Commissioner for Works was singled out for understanding the work, for consistency, for integrity, and for honesty.

“Integrity is very important.

“All these things would pass away, but the works we do for God and the public would continue to remain.”

