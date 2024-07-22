Rights group drags police officers to IGP for abuse of office

The Centre for Human and Socio-economic Rights has called on the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to end the incessant cases of unlawful detention in the country.

The National President of the CHSR, Alex Omotehinse, said this at a news conference at Liberation Centre, Ijaiye, Lagos.

Omotehinse, at the conference on Sunday, said Egbetokun must, as a matter of urgency, address issues bordering on police brutality, unlawful detention, abuse of office, power and violation of citizens’ rights.

He said: “As a rights group, we have received several complaints from Nigerians across board on cases of harassment, intimidation, exploitation, favouritism and bias from police officers.

“We observed in the course of discharging our duties and settling disputes, some police officers, mostly the lower cadre, engage in actions contradicting the Nigeria Police Act and 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“We demand that the IGP be firm and resolute in curbing actions and inactions of some police officers that usually drag the institution’s name in the mud.”

Omotehinse further said that a situation where a police command is handling a case and the defendant will get the case transferred through favouritism without deference to the complainant had become worrisome.

He said: “Based on the vulnerability of the defender or complainer, the well-connected people, in collaboration with some police officers, will then use their influence to manipulate the system.

“They do this to avert justice by impacting sufferings and pain on the less privileged, who may not have the connection and resources to go around.

“This is the point where we are as a country and more because our correctional centres are densely congested.”

Omotehinse cited a recent case, where one Asimiyu Suraju, a widower and father of twins, cried to the CHSR office to register a complaint.

He said the complaint was against a cyberspace influencer using her relationship and connection with a senior police officer to get Suraju arrested and detained, unlawfully.

He also recalled the case of another victim, Chief Dorcas Adeyinka.

He said that Adeyinka’s case was one of several other cases the centre received and investigated after obtaining a “Save Our Soul” complaint letter from Dorcas Adeyinka Empowerment Foundation

He said: “Following careful review of the petition and our subsequent findings, we unraveled an orchestrated ploy to trample on the rights to means of freedom.”

Omotehinse urged Egbetokun to institute an investigation into all the allegations by Asimiyu.

He said: “The IGP should create an avenue to checkmate the act of abuse of office by police officers influenced by individuals against their perceived enemies.

“We hereby demand that the Nigeria Police should tender its unreserved apology to Asimiyu with compensation for unlawfully detaining him for a period of 11 weeks without trial or proper investigation.”

He also urged the IGP to step down the Wanted Order on Adeyinka to avail her the opportunity to honour police invitation without the fear of being harassed or embarrassed.

