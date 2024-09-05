Two confirmed dead, two injured in Kano collapsed building

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed two persons dead and two injured in a two-storey building collapse at Noman’s Land Fagge Local Government Area of Kano.

Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, NEMA Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office, confirmed the incident on Thursday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

He said, “The agency received a distress call today at about 2:00 a.m. from a good samaritan that a two-storey building collapsed at Noman’s Land Quarters, Kano.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene.

“Four persons rescued by our team were husband, wife, and two children; out of the victims, the two children were confirmed dead, while the couple were rushed to Armed Forces Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment,” Abdullahi said.

He noted that the search and rescue operations were still ongoing to rescue trapped persons in the building.

NAN reports that the Kano State Fire Service, Police, Red Cross, NSCDC, SEMA, and others were among the search and rescue team. (NAN)

