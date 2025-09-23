Transforming challenges into opportunities: Benue’s future is bright under Gov. Alia, by Evelyn Soorkwagh

In the heart of Nigeria, Benue State has long been recognized for its rich agricultural landscape and vibrant cultural heritage.

However, the state has faced significant challenges, from economic instability to security concerns.

Enter Governor Hyacinth Alia, whose administration is focused on transforming these challenges into opportunities, fostering hope and renewal for the people of Benue.

The Reverend gentleman’s journey to the governorship was not without its hurdles. A dedicated clergyman and a passionate advocate for his community, Alia understood the pressing needs of his constituents. His campaign resonated with the people, as he promised not just to address their concerns but to elevate their prospects through innovative governance.

With a vision rooted in inclusivity and progress, Alia aims to redefine what leadership means in Benue.

One of the most pressing issues in Benue has been agriculture, which is the backbone of the state’s economy. With a wealth of arable land, the potential for agricultural transformation is immense. Under Alia’s leadership, initiatives have been launched to provide farmers with modern tools and training, including access to improved seeds and better irrigation techniques. For every cropping season, Benue farmers are supplied with farm inputs and incentives at highly subsidized rates. The government has made it a policy to subsidize all inputs by 50 percent.

Tractors have been procured and are available for farmers and farm cooperatives also at 50 percent subsidised rates. Worth of mention is the laudable initiative by the governor for pushing the state from subsistent farming to commercial farming as well as single season farming to all-year-round farming.

By empowering local farmers, the state is not only enhancing food security but also creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

Security remains a critical concern in Benue, particularly due to incessant invasion of the local communities of the state by terrorists masquerading as herders who create false narratives that there are conflicts over land and resources. The governor has set up a task force and has established local vigilante groups to complement the conventional security agencies in combating the terrorists. He has adequately equipped them with the approved gadgets, trucks, and motorbikes to help them access difficult terrains when there is a need for quick response.

Recently, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Ifeanyi Emenari publicly stated that security agents in the state were well fed with enough logistics and motivation to be able to perform optimally.

Besides this, the governor has prioritized establishing peace and stability in the state. His administration is actively engaging with community leaders and security agencies to create dialogue and promote understanding among different groups. By fostering a culture of peace, the governor is laying the groundwork for sustainable development and collective growth.

Education is another cornerstone of Alia’s vision for Benue’s future. Realizing that a well-educated populace is essential for progress, his administration is committed to improving the quality of education throughout the state. Investments in school infrastructure, teacher training, and educational resources are underway, ensuring that the youth of Benue are equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in a competitive world.

Healthcare is also a priority for Gov. Alia. The governor is advocating for improved healthcare facilities and services, particularly in rural areas where access has been historically limited. Through partnerships with non-governmental organizations and international bodies, the administration is working to enhance maternal and child health services, combat diseases, and ensure that every citizen has access to essential healthcare.

In addition to these foundational areas, Gov. Alia is keen on leveraging technology to drive development. The state is exploring digital solutions to improve governance, enhance transparency, and create a more efficient public service.

Already, over 20,000 indigenes have been fully trained in ICT, while the training of 40,000 civil servants in digital tools and ICT skills to promote e-governance is underway. This feat was successfully done in partnership with Google and Microsoft.

Governor Alia has also created a Digital company called Benue Digital Infrastructure Company for digitalizing governance in the state. Also created is Benue State Digital Infrastructure Services Management Enforcement Agency (BENSDISMEA) whose mandate is to implement the ICT policies and programmes of the state government.

By embracing technology, Alia aims to attract investment and position Benue as a hub of innovation, providing opportunities for the younger generation to engage in the digital economy.

The governor’s approach to leadership is inclusive, recognizing that the voices of all citizens matter. His administration has established platforms for community engagement, allowing residents to voice their concerns and contribute to policy-making. This participatory approach not only fosters trust but also ensures that the initiatives implemented are relevant and beneficial to the people of Benue.

As Alia’s administration continues to roll out its initiatives, the signs of progress are becoming evident. The state is witnessing a renewed sense of hope and resilience among its citizens. Communities that once felt marginalized are now actively participating in shaping their future, driven by the belief that with the right leadership, challenges can indeed be transformed into opportunities.

It is instructive to point out that the future of Benue State under Gov. Hyacinth Alia is one filled with promise. Through his commitment to agriculture, security, education, healthcare, and technology, Alia is not just addressing the challenges facing the state but is also paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future. As the people of Benue rally behind their governor, it is clear that the journey towards transformation has only just begun, and the possibilities are endless.

Evelyn Soorkwagh is a public affairs commentator based in Abuja.

