IPC, Yiaga Africa, EU garner support for electoral reforms

The International Press Centre and European Union are garnering support for the reform of the electoral process in Nigeria through citizens awareness.

This is coming under the auspices of the Component 4 of the Support to the Media of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria Phase Two (EU-SDGNII) programme.

One of such programmes, convened by the IPC in partnership with Yiaga Africa, was held in the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Tuesday.

In his welcome statement, the Executive Director of IPC, Lanre Arogundade, said the time had come to raise the bar of advocacy now that the National Assembly is close to resumption and would be concluding work on the ongoing amendment of the constitution.

At the consultative roundtable with media leaders on the Citizens’ Memorandum on Electoral Reform, Arogundade said the focus is on efforts to enhance electoral processes and institutions, which are essential for conducting credible elections and producing widely accepted results.

He said an analysis of the challenges facing elections in Nigeria, including the numerous disputes that arise during election cycles, indicates that these issues often result from weaknesses in electoral structures and processes, as well as instances where some political actors do not adhere to established rules.

He said: “Recent improvements in Nigeria’s election management—like using technology for accreditation and voting with BVAS, and empowering officials to refuse to sign results under duress—are outcomes of reforms championed by civil society organisations and non-state actors.

“The EU-SDGN cohort played a leading role in advocating for these significant changes during the first phase of the programme.

“The situation described above relates to the current initiative, which aims, through the citizens’ memo, to support the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria by maintaining previous progress and inclusively promoting electoral reforms.”

On what the citizens’ memorandum contains, Arogundade said it included enhancing the operational independence and impartiality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); facilitating early voting and diaspora participation to promote greater inclusivity; advancing party democracy and limiting money’s role in politics; improving the transparency of election result collation and transmission; and enhancing the legal framework to facilitate the prompt prosecution of electoral offences.

The former Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said although the proposals have been submitted to the National Assembly by the EU-SDGNII cohort, they represent substantive concepts rather than purely theoretical ideas.

He said these are documented as citizens’ memos, reflecting insights gathered from engagements with Nigerians across all geopolitical zones, adding that this approach is facilitated by the EU-SDGN programme, which aims to promote a pluralistic, participatory, and representative democracy in Nigeria through five components that provide support to INEC, the National Assembly and the Judiciary, political parties, civil society, the media, as well as women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Turning to the media and the role it should play in achieving the desired electoral reforms, Arogundade said: “Distinguished colleagues, notwithstanding the considerable efforts invested in advancing the citizens’ memo, we have now reached a pivotal juncture where media support is both essential and highly valued.

“As the National Assembly reconvenes, it will be reviewing several proposals for electoral reforms to determine their feasibility for enactment within the statutory period required for amendments to take effect before the 2023 general elections.

“Historical precedent, such as the 12-year campaign for Nigeria’s Freedom of Information Act, demonstrates that meaningful reform is often achieved when the media actively champions the cause.

“Throughout this advocacy effort, the media played a significant role by serialising the bill’s content, publishing editorials, columns, news reports, features, analytical pieces, vox pops, and conducting interviews.

“Additionally, media organisations and professional bodies contributed to public hearings through formal presentations.

“The significant influence exerted by the media contributed to the passage and enactment of the FOI bill under the administration of Goodluck Jonathan in 2011.

“Additionally, it should be noted that the electoral reforms previously mentioned were also achieved with media support, reflecting a pattern observed in other countries such as Canada, New Zealand, Mexico, South Korea, and several Eastern European nations, where the media serve as key catalysts for legislative and policy advancements.”

Arogundade said the consultative forum was convened to enhance a shared understanding of the issues in the citizens’ memorandum on electoral reforms so that the media can be well placed to do certain critical things.

Among these, he said, are to establish a public agenda regarding the proposed reforms through targeted editorialisation of the issues; engage key electoral stakeholders and political actors and encourage them to consider supporting the reforms; and invite media organisations, associations, and professional bodies to actively participate in advocacy efforts.

Others he said are to enhance public understanding and effectively address any misconceptions regarding the reforms; and encourage members of the National Assembly, as elected representatives, to consider passing the proposed reforms.

Arogundade acknowledged YIAGA Africa and other partners in the EU-SDGNII cohort.

He added: “Once again, I extend my sincere appreciation to everyone for attending this event.

“I would like to especially acknowledge Dr. Tony Onyima, an accomplished media professional and scholar, for graciously agreeing to serve as the lead speaker at this forum.

“Given his expertise and reputation, I am confident that his presentation will provide valuable insights and encourage meaningful action.

“I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the European Union for its dedication to supporting democratic values in Nigeria, as demonstrated by its financial contribution to this initiative.

“Now is the time for us to make history together.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']