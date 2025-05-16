Tinubu to Nigerian military: Intensify efforts to end insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Nigerian Armed Forces to intensify efforts at containing the country’s multifaceted security challenges.

He restated his administration’s continued support to the nation’s security forces through the modernisation of their fleets, training and welfare of personnel.

According to him, the stability of Nigeria’s democracy, regional peace, and economic growth is closely tied to national security.

The President, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made the call on Friday at the induction ceremony of two newly acquired Agusta 109 Trekker helicopters, held as part of events marking the 61st anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force.

He said, “A democratically stable Nigeria is fundamental to our national progress and regional peace.

“The defense of democracy requires a military that is well-prepared, well-trained, and well-equipped.

“We also recognize that the security of a nation is intrinsically linked to its economic growth and social stability.

“For our people to engage in meaningful, productive ventures, national security must be strengthened.

“This is why peace and prosperity are key priority areas in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Your efforts in wrapping up our onslaught against the enemies of our collective progress are not only critical to our strategic objectives but also vital in restoring the trust and confidence of the people to thrive and prosper.

“You must, therefore, step up and intensify your efforts at conclusively ending the multi-dimensional security challenges facing our dear country.”

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to investing in the modernization of the military, Tinubu said, “My administration will remain steadfast in modernizing the armed forces, ensuring that you have the best tools to perform your duties effectively.

“We will continue to invest in cutting-edge defense technologies and provide our military with the resources needed to counter both conventional and asymmetric threats.

“This investment in air power expands our strategic capabilities and creates an enabling environment for local and foreign investments to thrive.”

The President also urged the military to be prepared to address security concerns beyond Nigeria’s borders through participation in peacekeeping missions.

“Globally, conflicts in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa continue to shape international security dynamics.

“These realities demand that we remain vigilant, adaptable, and proactive in safeguarding our national interests.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces must, therefore, be prepared not only to address domestic security concerns but also to participate in regional and international peacekeeping efforts that promote stability and collective security.

“This induction ceremony is not merely about adding new helicopters to our fleet. It is a strategic statement of intent—a demonstration of our collective resolve to strengthen our armed forces, defend our nation, and reinforce Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa.”

He urged the Air Force to maintain professionalism in operating and maintaining the aircraft.

“I expect discipline in operations and a strong maintenance culture that will enable the nation to derive maximum benefits from these acquisitions,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, described the acquisition of the helicopters as a significant milestone in the Nigerian Air Force’s modernization efforts.

Highlighting the aircraft’s capabilities, Abubakar said the helicopters are suitable for both military and civil operations.

“They are designed to operate in challenging environments, providing critical support to both military and civil operations, including disaster relief and humanitarian missions.

“By inducting this platform, the Nigerian Air Force is strengthening its multi-domain operational capability, making us more responsive and efficient in the protection of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.”

He disclosed that since 2024, the Air Force has taken delivery of nine new aircraft, with 49 more expected over the next two years.

These include additional Agusta helicopters, AH-1 Zulu attack helicopters, M-346 light attack aircraft, and C-295 airlift platforms.

“The dynamic security landscape demands a responsive Air Force capable of rapid deployment. These platforms will enhance our precision strike and air mobility capabilities,” he added.

Abubakar added that eight pilots and 18 engineers have already been trained for the new platforms, with additional personnel currently undergoing training abroad.

He also highlighted breakthroughs in local research and development, including retrofitting of rockets and innovations in aircraft maintenance, aimed at promoting self-reliance in defense technology.

Abubakar expressed appreciation to President Tinubu, the National Assembly, and defense stakeholders for their support, and reaffirmed the Air Force’s loyalty and professionalism in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Post Views: 16