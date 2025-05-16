Nine suspects arrested for cattle rustling, vandalism in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested seven suspects in connection with alleged cattle rustling, vandalism, and recovered stolen items in Jigawa State.

Bawa Boddinga, Jigawa State NSCDC Commandant, made this known on Thursday evening while parading the suspects at the State Command in Dutse.

According to him, the suspects were arrested in a recent operation.

He clarified that the suspects were apprehended for their alleged involvement in cattle rustling and vandalism across the state.

The Commandant revealed that among the arrested suspects are Adamu Hassan, 40, from Kantamari village in Kaugama LGA, and Hassan Adamu, 31, from Malam-Madori.

He added that seven other suspects involved in vandalism were also apprehended in connection with the vandalisation of critical assets at Danmanomi village in Gumel Local Government Area.

“These suspects, aged between 14 and 35, are yet to be identified by name until investigation is completed,” he stated.

Boddinga noted that the operation resulted in the recovery of stolen livestock, including six goats, four sheep, and one calf.

Additionally, the command also recovered and confiscated various items, such as a motorcycle, bus, hoes, diggers, and shovels, as well as harmful items like bows and arrows in possession of the arrested suspects.

Boddinga emphasised the NSCDC’s commitment to protecting lives and property in Jigawa State.

He urged law-abiding citizens to cooperate with the agency to maintain peace and order across the state.

The Commandant therefore directed his divisional inspectors and area commanders to intensify efforts against crimes across nooks and crannies in the state.

He mentioned further that, “With the support of other security agencies and stakeholders, I’m confident that the state will become safer for all residents.

However, Boddinga vowed to make Jigawa State a zero-crime state, promising to tackle various security challenges head-on.

He specifically mentioned cracking down on drug peddlers and cattle rustlers, who have been a menace to the state’s peace.

Moreso, the NSCDC Commandant assured the public that the suspects would face the full weight of the law, explaining further that the agency has begun investigations to ascertain the level of involvement of each suspect and will soon take them to court for trial.

“The suspects were arrested in different locations across the state, and the NSCDC is working to uncover the extent of their involvement in the alleged crimes.

“The agency is also investigating possible connections between the suspects and other criminal elements in the state,” he stated.

