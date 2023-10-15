Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu hails ex-SSG of Lagos at 85

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State have hailed the Second Republic Secretary to the Lagos State Government, His Eminence, Baba Aladura Reuben Olorunfunmi Basorun, on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

The President spoke in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday.

In the statement, Tinubu expressed gratitude to God for bestowing His mercies and grace upon the elder statesman, politician, retired banker, unionist, lawyer, priest and Asiwaju of Igbogbo in Ikorodu Division of Lagos State, who has made indelible marks in both his profession and vocation.

“His unwavering commitment to the progressive cause, dating back to his youthful days as a member of the First Republic Action Group, has inspired many to rekindle their interest in the evergreen Awoist slogan of Freedom for All and Life More Abundance,’” the President said.

Tinubu recalled Baba Aladura’s hard work, devotion to duty, dedication, dexterity, leadership experience, tremendous skills and passion for excellence as a key member of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande administration in Lagos State.

Acknowledging his uncompromising role in the implementation of the “Four Cardinal Programmes” that revolutionised governance in the old Centre of Excellence, the President recounted that as Secretary to the State Government and later Commissioner for Education, Basorun and his colleagues, under the able leadership of Jakande, laid a solid foundation upon which successive administrations, including his own as Governor of Lagos State, have continued to build.

He said he values Basorun’s wisdom and integrity, highlighting his contributions to the All Progressives Congress Governance Advisory Council in Lagos State.

The President commended Basorun for successfully balancing the demanding responsibilities of political activism with community engagement and church activities at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Oke Ayo Igbala Irapada, Iganmu, Lagos State, where he serves as the General Superintendent, without compromise.

Tinubu added: “I rejoice with Baba Aladura Olorunfunmi Basorun, who God has honoured with long life, robust health, and the invaluable opportunity to serve Nigeria and humanity in the fields of banking, law, and politics, as he turns 85.

“Pa Basorun’s life, career, and political involvement have been shaped by his vision, concrete ideas, and determination to make a meaningful contribution to the socio-economic development of our society.

“An experienced politician, he is endowed with a weapon of incisive wit, a clear understanding of politics and inter-personal relationship, and the practical value of undiluted loyalty, which is critical to trust and confidence building.

“His devotion and commitment to the cause of good governance are salutary, and his passion for grassroots political mobilization has not wavered despite his advanced age.

“His contributions to the establishment of another progressive administration at the center imposes on all of us to redouble our efforts in meeting the aspirations of the masses.

“My prayer is that Almighty God bestows upon him the blessings of robust health, energy, greater wisdom, and more active years to continue serving Nigeria and humanity.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Asiwaju Bashorun, who clocks 85 on Sunday, deserves to be celebrated based on his immense contributions to the growth and development of governance and politics in Lagos State.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, as well as members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Council (APC), I celebrate Asiwaju Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun, on his 85th birthday.

“Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun deserves to be celebrated on his 85th birthday as his contributions to the growth and development of our dear Lagos State are innumerable, having served the State passionately as the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG) and later as Commissioner for Education during the famous Governor Lateef Jakande administration.

“Since he joined partisan politics in 1979, Asiwaju Bashorun has remained one of the respected leaders and leading voices in our party. As a member of the GAC, he has contributed immensely to the development and growth of the ruling party and governance in Lagos State in the last three decades.

“Asiwaju Bashorun has also demonstrated his commitment to developing his community in different capacities in Igbogbo, Ikorodu. As a religious leader, he has made positive impacts on several Christian organisations.

“As Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun celebrates his 85th birthday, I pray that God will increase him in good health to enable him to render more service to humanity, Lagos State, and Nigeria.”