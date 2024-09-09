Tinubu going too far, Amnesty International condemns DSS over  SERAP’s office raid

Amnesty International has criticised President Bola Tinubu for the ‘unlawful’ invasion of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project office by operatives of the Department of State Services.

SERAP had, via its X handle on Monday, raised the alarm that officers from the Department of State Services had taken over its Abuja office.

“President Tinubu must immediately direct the DSS to end the harassment, intimidation, and attacks on the rights of Nigerians,” SERAP added.

Reacting to the incident, Amnesty International, in a post on X, said the president was going too far in his administration’s efforts to suppress dissenting voices.

The post read, “Amnesty International received a disturbing report of the unlawful invasion of the Abuja office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project by operatives of the DSS. President Bola Tinubu is going too far in his government’s repressive efforts to silence dissenting voices.”

