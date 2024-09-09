Shasore, Fagbohun to lead talks, as LASRAB holds one-day stakeholders conference on cultural heritage of Lagos

The Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau, LASRAB will on Thursday hold a one-day symposium in a bid to facilitate a robust understanding of the State’s cultural heritage and evolution.

The symposium which is a hybrid event with the theme “Lagos: Bridging Knowledge and Unraveling History”, is slated to hold at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Ikeja by 9am.

The following link: https://lasrab.techsphere.ng is made available for virtual attendance.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Mr. Supo Shasore (SAN) and Immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN) will be leading the historical discourse on Lagos at the conference.

According to the Director General of LASRAB, Ms. Toyin Ogunlana, panelists on the day are the Bajulaiye of Lagos, Prince Ayodele Ayodeji Oyekan; frontline journalist, Dr. Yinka Adagun, academics like Prof. Rasheed Ajetumobi; Prof. Habeeb Olaniyi; Prof. Hakeem Tijani and Dr. Habeeb Sanni.

Others are Ms. Adunni Gomez; Arch. Bisi Sulu-Olumide; ESV. Akinbowale Akinyemi; Oga, Omoyemi Azeez; students, and members of the public will be part of the knowledge-sharing engagement to dissect some of the historical background, colonial influences, and socio-political evolution of Lagos.

Ms. Ogunlana explained that the symposium will also examine, analyze colonial documents and their sources, and conduct a thorough investigation of the events that authenticate the emergence of the city called Lagos.

In her words, “all of the mentioned highly respected panelists shall join our stakeholders, the ever-learning public and community leaders of note to throw light into the story of how the city emerged according documented details for a proper and perfect narrative on Lagos.”

She advised members of the public willing to attend to take advantage of the registration platform made available as physical attendance is limited.

“I therefore urge members of the public to embrace virtual participation in the one-day symposium by registering via the provided link,” she said.

