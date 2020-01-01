Chelsea ace Tammy Abraham is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester City.

Abraham’s contract at Stamford Bridge does not run out until June 2022 though reports suggest he is stalling over signing a new deal.

Abraham is believed to be demanding a £180,000 per week contract from the Blues, which would represent a significant rise.

And Le10Sport claimed that Manchester City have been alerted to the difficulties that Abraham is facing in his negotiations with Chelsea.

It’s reported that the Etihad outfit have expressed their interest and could open discussions in the coming months.

Abraham has scored 12 Premier League goals this season having been trusted by Blues boss Frank Lampard to lead the line at Stamford Bridge.

And Lampard recently praised his striker following his impressive start to the season.

“He’s a personality that’s growing in our dressing room every day with his enthusiasm and his will to win,” said Lampard.

“Tammy is a striker that’s near the top of the goalscoring charts in the league, he’s showing his all-round game, stretches defences, and he starts our press.

“And of course if a player’s on such a good run it’s normal that if they go out of the team that you can miss them, and today he came straight back in as he left off.”

And when asked if he will challenge Abraham to hit a specific goal tally, Lampard said: “No, I don’t think I need to, he’s a hungry boy.

“I never set targets, it’s too much jumping into the future.

“All you say is, as they come, game after game, can you keep scoring, can you stay hungry and what can you do for the team. At the minute he’s doing it and he’s scoring goals.”

And Abraham has spoken about how he prepares for matches.

The striker himself said: “For me in my spare time I go on Youtube and watch all the best strikers in the world play in this competition, stealing their ideas and adding it to my game.

“I watch so many players. Harry Kane, (Sergio) Aguero, (Roberto) Firmino, these are Premier League strikers obviously but also (Robert) Lewandowski and all sorts and players who have played in this competition before.”