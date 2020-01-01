Real Madrid have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Liverpool winger Sadio Mane regarding a potential future transfer.

Mane has established himself as one of the most highly-regarded players in the world during his time at Anfield, contributing 73 goals from 150 appearances in all competitions.

However, despite holding a contract until 2023, speculation persists regarding an exit for the Senegal international at the end of the season.

According to Le10Sport, Real have already asked Mane’s camp whether he would entertain leaving Merseyside for Spain’s capital later in 2020.

The report claimed that Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is keen to use Mane in tandem with Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema.

While the 27-year-old would cost well in excess of £100 million, Real hope to raise funds with the sales of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.