Suspected kidnappers kill one, abduct three in Kwara – Police

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one person and abduction of three others by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The Command Spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, said it occurred on May 16 at Ijara-Isin, Isin Local Government Area.

Okasanmi said operatives had been drafted to the area to rescue the victims and arrest the suspects.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, gave the name of the dead person as Adeyemi of Pamo Isin.

Okasanmi advised people to be security conscious and report suspected movements to security agencies to prevent breaches.