President Buhari appoints Rector for Bida Polytechnic

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Baba Haruna as the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State.

This was contained in a letter by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The appointment, which took effect from May 21, 2023, is for five years.

The letter, made available in Bida, said: “I write to convey to you the approval of Mr President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for your appointment as Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State.

“The terms and conditions of service including remuneration and fringe benefits shall be as approved for Rectors of Federal Polytechnic.”

Buhari congratulated the new Rector and wished him a most successful tenure in office.

Until his appointment, Haruna was the Director, Quality Assurance at the polytechnic.