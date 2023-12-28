Surulere by-election: PDP can swing surprise, says party chieftain

A Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain in Lagos State, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, says the party’s fortune in the forthcoming by-election in Surulere Federal Constituency depends on how it organises itself.

Pearse said on Thursday in Lagos that the PDP could swing a surprise, if the party puts its house together.

According to him, the political strength and membership of the PDP in the federal constituency is far above that of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“After the primary election, we shall know whether we have a chance of not.

“PDP members have just been silenced by the heavy blow we suffered in 2023 elections but they are still alive and well; they are still there.

“So, once the party is organised in a better way now, we shall move forward.

“Our members are more than members of any other political party in Surulere.

“If election would be credible without any display of federal might and violence, the PDP has a chance in Surulere Federal Constituency by-election,” he said.

Pearse said that if PDP could conduct a credible primary election and unite afterward, the party could swing a surprise.

He also said that the chances of the party depended on the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections.

Recall that INEC has fixed February 3, 2024 for the conduct of re-run and by-elections in nine states, including Surulere Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

The Surulere seat became vacant due to the resignation of the former occupant, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, who after winning, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff.