Super Eagles Technical Adviser storm venue of NPFL match

The Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Eric Chelle, stormed the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos State on Wednesday to watch Ikorodu City FC beat Plateau United in a Nigeria Premier Football League match.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that the Super Eagles Technical Adviser arrived with Lagos State Football Association officials.

The LSFA team was led by its Vice Chairman, Oladotun Coker.

The newly appointed Chelle has opted to remain in Nigeria and prioritise watching the local league.

He fulfilled this promise with his appearance at the 2024/2025 NPFL Match Day 25 fixture.

During the first-half break, Chelle walked onto the pitch to acknowledge the supporters’ cheers.

He was presented with Ikorodu City FC’s replica jersey by the club’s Chairman, Sanmi Doherty.

At the tail end of the fixture, Chelle described the match as a good one.

He was then escorted away by security personnel.

Ikorodu City FC’s coach, Nuruden Aweroro, described the visit as memorable in an interview with NAN.

Aweroro said: “The visit of the Super Eagles coach is one of the best things that has happened to the team.

“Having him is a big plus.

“That is why we needed to prove our worth on the field and give our best.”

NAN reports that Ikorodu City FC overcame a scare in the match, scoring twice in the second half.

Plateau United had drawn first blood in the 39th minute.

Kalu Samuel’s tight-angle finish came from a neat pass by captain Albert Hillary.

At the start of the second half, Aweroro made a valuable double substitution.

Toyeeb Ajeyigbe and Chinese Chinonso made way for Dada Oladimeji and Ayomide Cole.

The Oga Boys continued to pressure the visitors, the Peace Boys.

Their persistence paid off in the 74th minute as Shola Adelani’s sleek pass set up a beautiful finish.

Aweroro’s team was not done yet.

They secured the winning goal in the 80th minute.

Tosin slammed in a loose ball to complete the comeback 2-1 victory.

