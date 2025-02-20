Katsina State Hisbah bans nightclubs 

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has banned all nightclub activities across the state, citing Islamic principles and the need to uphold moral values.

The Hisbah Commander-General, Dr. Aminu Usman (Abu Ammar), announced this in a statement issued in Katsina on Wednesday.

He stated that nightclub owners must shut down their establishments to curb immoral practices, protect societal values, and address security concerns in the state.

Usman said: “The board warned that violators would face strict penalties.

“Security agencies have been instructed to ensure full compliance with the order.

“We are committed to building a morally upright society and ensuring peace and security in Katsina State.”

The Commander confirmed that the board has informed relevant security agencies, including the state Commissioner for Internal Security, to enforce the directive effectively.

“This move aligns with Hisbah’s broader efforts to ensure residents continue their lives in line with religious and moral standards,” he stated.

