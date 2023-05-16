Sudan: FG closes situation room on students evacuation

The Federal Government has announced the closure of its situation room on the evacuation of stranded Nigerian students in the war-torn Sudan.

The Federal Government, however, said attention would now shift to repatriating other Nigerians resident in Sudan.

Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Situation Room, disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

Gwarzo said that government has set up committee for a rescue operation to assist in repatriating other Nigerians resident in Sudan who wish to return home.

He said: “We recognise the presence of other Nigerians in Sudan such as recent travellers and long-established families who desire to return home.

“The Ministry has established a dedicated committee to facilitate their repatriation, replicating the successful efforts made for the students.

“As the evacuation operation concludes, the Situation Room responsible for its oversight is officially closed today.

“Although a standby team will remain prepared for any future emergencies.”

The Permanent Secretary encouraged students to report any of their colleagues who may have been missed during the evacuation.

Sani-Gwarzo added: “An inspiring example of the operation’s effectiveness lies in the story of a young girl with chronic asthma, unintentionally left behind due to hospitalisation.

“Through diligent efforts, she was located and successfully brought back to Nigeria in one of the final evacuation flights, underscoring the operation’s efficacy.

“Majority of Nigerians in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia have already been repatriated from Sudan with only 13 individuals remaining, and prompt efforts are underway to bring them home.

“In N’djamena, Chad and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, all Nigerians have returned, except for nine and seven individuals respectively, who will soon reunite with their families.

“Notably, all 800 travellers who transited through Egypt have successfully returned home.”

Sani-Gwarzo said that the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan has actively profiled these individuals and has established a committee dedicated to facilitating their safe passage to Nigeria.

He added: “While the exact number of those awaiting repatriation remains undisclosed, the committee has already begun assessing logistics and examining necessary paperwork.

“To streamline the process, Port Sudan has been designated as the official collection centre and we advise all evacuees to relocate there.”

San-Gwarzo said the successful evacuation exercise of 2,518 stranded Nigerians from Sudan was a testament to the government’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of Nigerian citizens abroad.