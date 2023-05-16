Cook-a-thon: Baci’s accomplishment, testament to Nigerian spirit – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday congratulated Chef Hilda Baci on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest hours spent cooking.

He spoke on Baci’s accomplishment in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, just after the feat was achieved.

He said it was a testament to the Nigerian spirit.

He said that the chef was a great inspiration and motivator, who displayed the values of the country.

Sanwo-Olu wrote: “You can see the Nigerian spirit popping out from her; the resilient spirit that Lagos is known for.

“We can also feel the Akwa Ibom spirit.

“Huge congratulations to Chef Hilda Baci on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest hours spent cooking.

“I had the privilege of visiting and tasting her amazing dishes yesterday.

“The flavour, passion and dedication she puts into her work are unparalleled.

“Hilda, you have made Lagos proud and your accomplishment is a testament to the Nigerian spirit.

“Keep cooking up greatness!”

