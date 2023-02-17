Strike: Germany’s airports empty, deserted 

Many of Germany’s most important airports were empty due to industrial action called by trade union Verdi, in a move that affected travel hubs nationwide Friday.

Public servants, security and ground staff at seven airports across the country were called upon to join the large-scale strike.

The strike began at Hamburg and Hanover airports, in northern Germany, as early as 10.00 p.m. Thursday evening.

Operations were later due to be suspended at Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Bremen and Dortmund.

The seven airports handle almost two thirds of the country’s air passengers.

Verdi said emergency measures were in place for military and medical operations.

Aid deliveries to Turkey and special flights to the Munich security conference would be made possible, added the union.

According to estimates by the airport association ADV, almost 300,000 passengers are likely to be affected by 2,340 threatened flight cancellations.

Germany’s biggest airline, Lufthansa, already had to cancel around 1,300 connections after an IT problem on Wednesday.

The strikes both in the public service and at the airport were meant to exert pressure ahead of planned collective bargaining talks, with joint rallies planned.