State’s Assembly seeks dissolution of Kwara Ladies FC

The Kwara House of Assembly has urged the state government to dissolve the current board of Kwara Ladies FC and constitute a new one to reflect the geographical realities of the state.

This was part of the resolutions of the House following the adoption of a report on a petition by the Committee of Sports Tourism and Culture.

The committee, chaired by Mr Awolola Olumide Ayokunle (APC/Isin), said it discovered that the monthly subvention being paid to the club was misappropriated, hence required a drastic measure to put things in order.

The house, however, dissolved itself into Committee of Whole for thorough legislative debate on the report.

Reverting to plenary, the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, read other resolutions of the house and commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for according the club priority attention.

He appealed that the club be put under the supervision and control of Kwara State Sports Commission for effective management.

The house also directed that the board, when reconstituted, should seek special release of funds to pay the outstanding entitlements of its staff that were laid off.

It added that any of the former staff who showed interest should be allowed to reapply to fill vacant positions if any.

The assembly urged the club to embark on selection of a new team and focus attention on all parts of the state in its recruitment drive.