Police arrest PoS armed robbery gang in Delta

Police Command in Delta have arrested a member of a Point of Sales (PoS) armed robbery gang at Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State and recovered ammunition from him.

Police Spokesman in Delta, DSP Bright Edafe said in Warri, Delta on Wednesday that the 27-year-old suspect, a member of a three-man armed robbery gang, was arrested on Monday

Edafe said police operatives that arrested the suspect were on a routine patrol on the Mosogar-Oghara Expressway in the local government area when they sighted the suspect and his accomplices now at large.

“The suspects on sighting the patrol team fled into a nearby bush, but one of them was arrested with a locally-made pistol and a live cartridge.

“The other two suspects escaped into the bush. The arrested suspect confessed that the three of them specialized in PoS robbery,’’ he said.

Edafe said further investigation was on-going into the matter.