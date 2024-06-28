Spurs plot Eberechi Eze move

Premier League giants Tottenham are pushing to sign Eberechi Eze from a fellow London club.

The England attacking midfielder is on the radar of several top clubs this summer.

Per The Times, Spurs believe they can beat other suitors to the Crystal Palace star.

Along with his teammate Michael Olise, who is going to Bayern Munich, Eze is likely to leave Palace.

Spurs will be hoping they can convince Eze to sign on the dotted line, as there are other top clubs in the hunt.

Eze may believe that he can hold on and secure a transfer to a Champions League club.