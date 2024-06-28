Foden to return to England camp after birth of child

England midfielder Phil Foden will return to Germany on Thursday after travelling to the United Kingdom for the birth of his third child.

The 24-year-old left the England camp for what the Football Association said on Wednesday was a “pressing family matter”.

Foden, who has 37 caps, has started all three of England’s group games at the tournament, including Tuesday’s draw with Slovenia.

England play Slovakia at 5pm in the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen and Foden should be involved in training today (Friday).

Also Read:

Manager Gareth Southgate’s side finished top of Group C with five points from three matches.

In April, Foden and his partner Rebecca Cooke announced on Instagram they were expecting a third child.

The couple’s other children are son Ronnie, five, and daughter True, who is two years old.