Southampton appoint new Manager

Southampton have announced the appointment of Russell Martin as their new manager on a three-year deal.

The 37-year-old takes the reins at St Mary’s following the departure of Ruben Selles, who left the Saints at the end of last season following club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Martin spent the last two seasons in charge of Swansea City, who secured a 10th-place finish in the Championship under his guidance in 2022-23 after concluding the campaign with a nine-game unbeaten run.

Speaking to the Southampton’s official website on his appointment as manager, Martin said: “It’s a privilege to accept this opportunity at Southampton, a club with such a long and rich history.

“My aim is to get this club back where it belongs – in the top flight of English football. I am ready for this challenge and will give everything to achieve this aim and to give the supporters a team that makes them proud.

“I’m thrilled to be here and cannot wait for the work to begin.”

“We are extremely excited to welcome Russell to Southampton,” Saints chairman Henrik Kraft added. “Russell was the stand-out candidate throughout our recruitment process and we are confident his strong track record, alongside the experienced leadership of our new Director of Football, Jason Wilcox, will deliver great results.”

Wilcox continued: “Russell has shown fantastic qualities in his managerial career so far and is someone who we believe will thrive in the great environment we have here at Southampton.

“He is a fantastic fit for what we are trying to achieve, with a strong record of developing and nurturing young, talented players to fulfil their potential and deliver results on the pitch.

“We can’t wait for Russell to get started working with the team at Staplewood as we get ready for the new season.”

Swansea, meanwhile, have thanked Martin for his two-year spell in South Wales, adding: “Swansea City would like to place on record its thanks to Russell for his work during his time in SA1. The club will update supporters regarding a new first-team coaching staff in due course.

“Martin had a little over 12 months remaining on the three-year deal he signed upon arriving at the Swansea.com Stadium in August 2021.

“The club also stands firm in our belief that we are owed full compensation for Russell, and we will continue working diligently and strategically to protect the best interests of the club.”

After 18 months with MK Dons in his first managerial role, Martin won 36, drew 26 and lost 27 of his 99 matches in charge of Swansea across all competitions.

The Brighton-born boss, who has developed a reputation for implementing an attractive brand of football, is now tasked with a significant rebuilding job at Southampton, who will be competing in the Championship next season for the first time in 11 years.